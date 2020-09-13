Over 90,000 COVID patients receiving treatment at hospitals in Russia - health minister

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. More than 90,000 coronavirus patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals across Russia, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Sunday.

"We must not forget that the epidemic is not over and more than 90,000 people are receiving treatment at hospitals. We see that medics have learnt how to control the disease much better than at the initial stage," he said in an interview with the Vesti Nedeli weekly news roundup on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to the minister, in order to prevent serious complications, it is important to call a doctor in due time. "Special attention, naturally, should be paid to the most vulnerable patients - those having endocrinal diseases, hypertonia and excessive weight," he added.

"In general, we see than healthy lifestyles and control over one’s own health is important <…> to minimize health risks and avoid complications. So, it is important to stick to healthy lifestyles actually every day," he stressed.

To date, 1,062,811 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 876,225 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 18,578 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.