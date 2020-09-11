Steven Seagal to protect Lake Baikal’s ecosystem

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Hollywood actor and director Steven Seagal has headed a Russian ecology project of the For Truth party. He intends to take up the conservation of Lake Baikal and to seek introduction of punishment for the lake’s pollution in the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

"Lake Baikal <…> I think that it’s one of the great jewels of our planet," the actor said at a TASS online conference on Friday. He expressed concern that "people are illegally dumping petroleum, petrol by-products, <...> people are dumping all kinds of noxious toxic waste in there."

In his opinion, penalty for Lake Baikal’s pollution should be included in the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to ecologist and biologist Anna Rybalova, coordinator of the ecological project, For Truth party has a long list of tasks they are planning on implementing within the framework of this project. "We will touch upon such issues as rational woodland management. Of course, we will highlight and will continue to highlight the issues of solid domestic waste. <...> Our project on ecological monitoring already went live in one region but we will expand it," she said.