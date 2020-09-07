Putin, Saudi king discuss production of Russian COVID-19 vaccine

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud have discussed the prospects for the joint production of a Russian coronavirus vaccine, the Kremlin press service reported on Monday following a telephone conversation between the two leaders.

"Special attention was paid to the prospects for the joint production of a vaccine to prevent the disease developed in Russia," the press service said.

The Russian president and the Saudi king also discussed joint efforts aimed at dealing with the aftermath of the pandemic for the global economy and finance. The issue at hand is, in particular, Putin’s initiative to create "green corridors" for mutual supplies of medicines, foodstuffs, equipment and technologies put forward at an emergency G20 summit held via videoconference in March.

On August 11, Russia became the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, which was named Sputnik V. The vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology underwent clinical trials in June and July. It is based on a platform that was used to create some other vaccines. According to the Russian Health Ministry, the experience of using such preparations shows that they are capable of providing long-term immunity, up to two years. Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev earlier said that Russia had received requests for 1 bln doses of the vaccine from 20 countries.