First Russian flight leaves for Beirut with rescuers, doctors and hospital aboard

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, August 5. /TASS/. An Il-76 jet with an air mobile hospital, doctors and rescuers onboard has taken off from the Moscow Region’s Zhukovsky Region and headed to Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, ravaged by a massive explosion in the city port, the Russian Emergency Ministry’s press service told TASS.

"The Il-76 jet has left for Beirut to provide help to those injured in the explosion. There is an operational unit, Tsentrospas doctors as well as the necessary equipment to deploy an air mobile are onboard. Overall, there are 56 people and 3 hardware units," the ministry noted. The next four Emergency Ministry flights are expected to leave within the next 24 hours.

The ministry clarified that the second Il-76 will deliver 15 Russian consumer watchdog specialists to Beirut as well as the necessary equipment to open a laboratory to test people for COVID-19.