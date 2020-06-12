{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Russia’s coronavirus cases exceed 511,000

Nearly 270,000 COVID-19 patients recover in Russia
© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 8,987 in the past day, reaching 511,423, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth was 1.8% like a day earlier.

New 1,714 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 730 in the Moscow Region, 320 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 274 in St. Petersburg and 227 in the Voronezh Region.

Currently, 235,338 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment in Russia.

Some 8,220 coronavirus patients recovered in Russia in the past day, taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 269,370.

According to the crisis center, the number of recoveries was 53% of the overall tally of those infected in Russia.

Over the past day, 2,255 patients were discharged in Moscow, 768 in the Moscow Region, 412 in St. Petersburg, 361 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 209 in the Tula Region.

The death toll from the coronavirus rose by 183 in the past day to 6,715. According to the crisis center, the mortality rate accounts for 1.3% of all those infected in Russia. In the past day, some 49 patients died in Moscow, 41 in St. Petersburg, 22 in the Moscow Region, 7 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 6 in the Perm Region and 5 in the Rostov Region and the Krasnoyarsk Region.

Moscow’s coronavirus spread rate plunges to record low since May 21
In general, the coronavirus spread rate stands at 0.98 in Russia
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Spanish minister says Russian space specialists ‘some of the best in the world’
The minister also told about cooperation between the European Space Agency and Russia's Roscosmos
Russia’s Figure Skating Olympic Champ Zagitova to join training camp outside Moscow
A group of figure skaters under the management of world’s famous coach Eteri Tutberidze is currently training at the Novogorsk camp
Conservative, yet balanced and efficient: Putin praises Russia’s financial system
Earlier in the day, the president held a video conference with Head of Sberbank Herman Gref
Scientists reveal mechanisms between men’s and women’s immune response to COVID-19
Since the earliest days of the outbreak in China’s Wuhan, medics noted that the disease much more frequently infects and kills men than women
Russian DJ Denis Kaznacheev arrested in Berlin on US request
The DJ is currently in police custody in a German prison
Malaysian Airlines MH17 was not downed by jet plane — Prosecutor
A number of independent journalists have a different opinion, referring to a video uploaded to YouTube, in which witnesses confirm presence of military planes over Donbass on July 17, 2014, the day of the tragedy
Russia to create global network of underwater, surface, air drones
In the near future thorough integration of various classes of robots with different vehicles, such as submarines, surface ships and supply vessels will be carried out, Rubin design bureau CEO informed
Shipbuilders to deliver latest cruise missile corvette to Russian Navy by year-end
The latest missile corvette entered dockside trials on Wednesday
Press review: Republicans take aim at Moscow and is Russia’s gas export kingship in danger
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, June 11
FSB thwarts terror attack at marketplace in Crimean capital
According to the Federal Security Service, five suspected Russian nationals maintained contacts with Ukrainian radical forces
Russia doesn’t expect China to change its stance on arms control talks with US — diplomat
According to the Russian senior diplomat, the United States’ intention to involve China to bilateral arms control talks only complicates dialogue on that matter
US military claims intercepting Russian aircraft near Alaska
The Russian strategic missile-carrying bombers took off from the airfields in the Chukotka Autonomous Area and the Amur Region
First batch of Avifavir antiviral drug delivered to hospitals
It is one of the two registered COVID-19 drugs in the world
Latest nuclear-powered sub to enter service with Russian Navy on June 12
The nuclear-powered submarine completed its state trials in late 2019 but the sub’s delivery to the Navy was delayed over faults revealed
Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 500,000
The daily growth in COVID-19 cases was 1.8%
Ukraine, Georgia got no real help from the West, but dependency, says official
According to the Russian Security Council secretary, the West uses a vast set of tools, from information and propaganda, as well as political and diplomatic pressure to regime changes
New list of goods banned for export in Russia will come into effect on June 13
Earlier the list was approved by the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission
Zelensky not invited to Victory parade since Ukraine is not CIS member de facto — Kremlin
At his video conference with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on May 26, President Vladimir Putin announced that the anticipated Victory parade would be held on Moscow’s Red Square on June 24
Russia warns other states against meddling in Belarusian presidential election
The Kremlin is observing with great attention how the election campaign in Belarus is held
Russia will respond to encroachment on national interests in Arctic — senior diplomat
He admitted that due to the climate change and new technologies deployed in the Arctic the situation in the area now differs dramatically from that of some time ago
Two groups of volunteers selected for coronavirus vaccine trials in Russia
All volunteers will be allowed to take part in the trials only after full medical examination
West orchestrated Hong Kong protests, backed them with money, arms — Chinese envoy
According to the ambassador, the desire to split China and hamper the country’s economic development is the driver for the escalation of violence in Hong Kong
NASA warns about ‘potentially dangerous’ asteroid approaching Earth
The diameter of the asteroid is between 250 and 570 meters
Germany rejects US extraterritorial sanctions against Nord Stream 2
On June 4, a group of US senators submitted a bill on sanctions against the gas pipeline to the Senate
Nord Stream, TurkStream emissions more than thrice lower than from US LNG — Gazprom
Gazprom has become the first Russian company that computed the volume of emissions with the use of the global temperature change potential for the 100-year period
Press review: Russia to foil anti-Iran sanctions and Kim cuts communication with Seoul
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, June 10
Kremlin spokesman refutes allegations of COVID-19 mortality figures manipulation in Russia
"Have you ever thought about the possibility of Russia's health care system being more effective?" he said
Russian troops, aircraft hold Victory parade joint rehearsal
The Victory Parade will be held on Moscow’s Red Square on June 24
Russia ready to work with US to improve deconfliction agreements — diplomat
"We are in a very intense and professional dialogue with the US through our military channels," Ryabkov said
Crimean lawmaker slams EU sanctions as hypocritical
Andrei Kozenko noted that "despite sanctions, Crimea continues to attract investors from many countries, including European ones"
Four Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform patrol flight over Russia’s northeastern borders
The Russian aircraft were escorted by US Air Force F-22 fighters
Russia reports record low number of new coronavirus cases in past two weeks
The daily growth rate in COVID-19 cases dropped to 1.7%
Press review: NATO creeps towards Russia’s Arctic zone and US governors snub Trump
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 8th
Kremlin hoping that new sanctions proposed in US will not translate into action
The Russian-American relations are being sacrificed for the benefit of certain political forces, according to the Kremlin spokesman
Russian Baltic Fleet pilots crush enemy ships in drills as NATO holds Baltops exercise
The drills included over ten aircraft, according to the Fleet’s press office
US attempts to revive Iranian sanctions can put UN Security Council in crisis — diplomat
"I think it’s outrageous that the US administration now tries to freely pick and choose what serves its interests in complete rejection of the views of the others and even in complete rejection of the common sense, trying to defeat JCPOA," Ryabkov said
Russia’s air transport agency seeks to resume flights with 15 countries in mid-July
The list of countries will be drawn up jointly by the Federal Air Transport Agency and the consumer rights watchdog
Russia’s top brass inks deal on 20 Su-34 frontline bombers
The contract involves standard Su-34 aircraft with certain alterations based on the experience of the operation of several dozen bombers of this type earlier purchased for the troops, according to a TASS source in the domestic defense industry
Russian Navy missile cruiser to strike enemy surface ships in Arctic drills
The drills will run amid the deployment of the French Navy’s guided missile frigate Aquitaine to the Barents Sea on June
Russia’s upgraded Ka-52 gunship with long-range cruise missile to complete trials in 2022
During its upgrade, the Ka-52 helicopter will get a new long-range cruise missile codenamed ‘item 305’
Vityaz-D explored Mariana Trench according to preinstalled program — developer
The deep submersion drone Vityaz was the first-ever crewless vehicle to have reached the deepest point of the world ocean on May 8 at 22:34 Moscow time, according to official data
Most of COVID patients have blood type A, says Russian health official
Every second coronavirus patient in Russia has no symptoms, according to the official
Scientists single out six main groups of coronavirus strains
According to researchers, the groups are unequally spread from a geographical standpoint
Twelve foreign leaders confirm Russian Victory parade attendance
They are mostly heads of the CIS countries, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russia’s design bureau Rubin completes research into submarine simulator Surrogat
The vessel may be used for naval exercises in situations where operational submarines cannot be distracted from their main duties, according to the developer
S7 mulls selling Sea Launch to state corporation Rosatom — sources
According to one of the sources, costs of the project would be too high for a company, affected by coronavirus pandemic
Bulgaria reports record high number of daily coronavirus cases
The bulk of cases were recorded in Smolyan, Sofia and Stara Zagora, according to official statistics
Russia’s withdrawal from WTO unreasonable, says minister
Russia is now able to protect the interests of domestic enterprises, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov stressed
Moscow State University ranked 74th in QS World University Rankings 2021
In total, more 28 Russian higher education facilities made it into the list
