Moscow’s coronavirus-related indicators on decline since May 7

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Specialists note that all indicators related to the coronavirus pandemic have been going down in Moscow since May 7, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on TV Thursday.

"Starting from about May 7, we have stable constant decrease of all indicators, related to the pandemic. This includes number of new cases, COVID pneumonias, suspicions respiratory cases with positive coronavirus diagnosis, number of hospitalizations and number of deaths. All these indicators have been displaying positive dynamic for over a month now," Sobyanin said.

He added that Moscow authorities make decisions only based on the coronavirus dynamic.

On March 5, Moscow introduced a heightened readiness regime, with subsequent additional restrictions, over the coronavirus pandemic, but began withdrawing them since mid-May due to improvement of the situation. Gradually, many industrial enterprises and construction sites were reopened, as well as multiple state service centers, retail and services industry businesses

Since June 9, Moscow cancelled the self-isolation regime, outdoors schedule and passes for public transport. Beauty parlors and veterinary clinics are open again, restrictions on carsharing, visiting cemeteries are removed, movie studios and research institutes work as usual.

Since June 16, restrictions on general dentistry, libraries, museums, the Zoo will be removed, attending sports events will be allowed again. Besides, summer cafes will reopen, followed by stationary catering businesses. Since June 23, Moscow will reopen fitness clubs and will remove restrictions from kindergartens and social protection offices. Masks and gloves in public places will remain obligatory.