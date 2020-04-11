Putin's decree on coronavirus-related restrictions mitigates threat of cases upsurge

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree on restrictions related to the coronavirus spread has mitigated the threat of an upsurge in the number of confirmed cases, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Channel One’s Bolshaya Igra (Great Game) show, adding that the decisive measures of regional authorities to tackle the pandemic have also played a positive role.

"The responsible and very brave actions of regional authorities have played a major role, of course. First of all, I mean the authorities of large cities - (Moscow Mayor) Sergei Sobyanin, St. Petersburg, of Moscow Region, which took a decision to introduce self-isolation regulations, of course, President Putin who signed a respective decree," he said, adding that the decree has allowed avoiding an upsurge in the number of infected people.

On April 2, Russian President signed a decree declaring the period between April 2 and 30, 2020, as days off.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 1,667 over the past 24 hours to 13,584 in 82 regions, according to the data provided by the crisis center earlier on Saturday. As many as 1,045 people have recovered and 106 people have died of the coronavirus.