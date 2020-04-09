Kremlin not withdrawing Victory Day invitations, vows to respect any decision

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russia currently does not withdraw invitations to May 9 parade sent to foreign leaders, but will understand any decision they might make due to the ongoing epidemic, Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"We have not withdrawn our invitations. Of course, the situation has its inevitable effect, and we will understand any decision made by our foreign partners; however, no decision to cancel the parade has been taken as yet," the spokesman said.

According to Peskov, no decision on the possibility of postponing the Victory Day parade has been made to date, which will be done in due time.

"No, no decisions on postponing [the parade] have been made yet. If they are made, we will inform [you] about that," Peskov said, adding that the decision would be made "within a reasonable timeframe."

When asked whether Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky was invited to the parade, Peskov said he had no information. "I will check this," the spokesman promised.