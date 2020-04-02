Kremlin reacts with understanding to changes in Abe’s plans to attend May 9 parade

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that the Kremlin reacts with understanding to the potential cancellation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to Moscow to attend Victory Day celebrations.

"We react with understanding to such decisions," he told reporters commenting on media reports saying that Japan is looking into the matter.

Peskov added that he did not know whether there were any notes from the Japanese government on the issue handed over through diplomatic channels.

Japanese media earlier reported that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe could postpone his official visit to Russia, which was scheduled for May. In February, Japan’s top diplomat Toshimitsu Motegi noted that Abe could met with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Moscow.