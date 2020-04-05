Rail traffic between Russia and other countries suspended due to coronavirus

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Rail traffic between Russia and other countries has been suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement on the Russian Railways website.

On Sunday, Russian Railways canceled trains of the last international route to Belarus. Before that the company had to suspend traffic to more than 20 foreign destinations.

Rail communication between the cities of Russia and the Kaliningrad region, Russia’s enclave on the Baltic Sea and the country’s westernmost region, is temporarily closed. It concerns the trains that were to depart from Kaliningrad to Moscow and St. Petersburg and from Moscow and St. Petersburg to Kaliningrad on April 6-9.

Earlier, the Belarusian Railways reported that the trains departing from Minsk to Moscow on April 5 and from Moscow to Minsk on April 6 were temporarily canceled as well as trains on routes Brest/Minsk - St. Petersburg (April 5) and St. Petersburg - Brest/Minsk (April 6).

Since the beginning of the spread of the new coronavirus, Russian Railways canceled rail communications with 21 countries - Abkhazia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, China, North Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Mongolia, Poland, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, France, Finland, Czech Republic and Estonia.

To date, more than 1.1 million people have been infected worldwide and over 60,000 deaths have been reported. So far, a total of 5,389 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 355 patients having recovered from the virus. The country’s latest data indicates 45 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.