145 quarantine violators penalized in Moscow

"By April 3, 145 offence reports were drawn up on charges of non-compliance with watchdog agency official's lawful demands against people who violated the law on the restrictive measures," he said.

According to the spokesman, the reports were compiled against people barred from leaving home under no circumstances — those who returned from abroad or who had contacts with coronavirus patients. The offence is punishable by a fine of up to 4,000 rubles (about $50).

"We actively inform Moscow residents about the restrictive measures and we call on them to show responsibility, we point out that negligence to set restrictions is unacceptable. We have conducted more than 9,000 consultations. The police officers pay special attention to the seniors and groups. We help, we control, we explain," Vasenin said.