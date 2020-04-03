Moscow resident challenges self-isolation regime with court

"The Moscow City Court has registered a civil claim filed by Dmitry Kisiyev to the Moscow city government demanding provision 9.3 of the mayor’s decree of March 29, 2020 No34-UM be recognized as running counter to Russian laws," the court’s press service told TASS on Friday.

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. A Moscow resident has filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of the self-isolation regime imposed by the Moscow city authorities.

The court will take a decision on allowing the claim to proceed within the legal period, it added.

Earlier, Kisiyev challenged the legality of the Moscow mayor’s decree of March 23 banning mass public events until April 10. The claim was left without action until drawbacks were removed.

The total self-isolation regime for all residents of all ages has been in place in Moscow since March 30. Residents are ordered to stay at home, leaving it only to go to a drug store or a supermarket, to receive emergency medical aid, to walk a pet within a distance of 100 meters from the house, as well as to dispose garbage and travel to work if they cannot work from home.