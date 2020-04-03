Moscow launches monitoring system for COVID-19 patients

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Moscow has launched a system of social monitoring to track the movements of COVID-19 patients that are receiving treatment at home, Moscow’s IT Department informed on Friday.

"In accordance with the mayor’s decree, we have begun to use social monitoring technologies to track the location of patients with confirmed COVID-19 that have decided to receive treatment at home," the message informs.

According to the department, on Friday, first patients diagnozed with the novel coronavirus have been given smartphones with a preinstalled social monitoring app. "Such technical means will help the city control adherence to the quarantine measures and to detect cases of quarantine violation, which will help combat the further spread of the infection," the department said.