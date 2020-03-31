One in five Russians strongly worried over coronavirus issue, poll shows

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. One in five Russians has confessed that feels strong worries over the novel coronavirus infection issue, while more than half of the population are not overemotional over what is happening, as follows from an opinion poll quoted by the Russian government’s hotline website.

"By and large 50% to 60% of the respondents have acknowledged they are somewhat worried by the current state of affairs. About one in five said that the current events have by no means affected their mood or attitude to the world. At the same time about 20% of Russians are strongly worried over the coronavirus crisis and prospects. And only a tiny share of the polled (5%-6%) really panic," the website said in a news release.

The opinion poll was held on March 30-31. More than 9,000 voted in the telegram channel, more than 477,000 in Viber, and 15,000 in the social network VKontakte.

As of March 30, Russia has registered 1,836 COVID-19 cases. Most of those infected are in Moscow (1,226). According to the federal anti-coronavirus center, as at 12:00 on March 31 seventeen had died from the virus. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public informed about the coronavirus situation.