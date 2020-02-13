Around 230 Russian nationals waiting to return from China — agency

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Nearly 230 Russian citizens are waiting to return from China until February 29, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said.

"A total of 162 passengers of S7 air line and 66 passengers of Ural Airlines are waiting to be placed on alternative flights or to receive reimbursements. Employees of these companies are currently working with passengers," the statement said.

Rosaviatsiya added that 1,404 passengers have already been placed on alternative flights or reimbursed.

The statement added that Chinese air lines made 27 flights from China to Russia on February 1-13, while Russian air lines made 105 flights. No cases of coronavirus were confirmed during checks at the Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow. China Eastern Airlines and Air China continue flights to and from Moscow.

Rosaviatsiya reminded that a temporary ban will be imposed on February 14 on charter flights to and from China by Russian air lines. However, the ban does not include Chinese air lines.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in 24 other countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. According to latest reports, over 59,800 cases of new coronavirus were confirmed, over 1,300 people died, and nearly 6,000 recovered.