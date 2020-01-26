Checkpoints at Russia’s border with China in Amur region to stay closed till February 1

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Border checkpoints between Russia’s Blagoveshchensk and China’s Heihe that were closed for the period of the Chinese New Year celebrations will stay closed till February 1, the press service of the Amur region government said on Sunday.

The checkpoints were closed on January 24 and were supposed to be opened on January 27. According to official information, the decision to extend the closure period was taken by the Heihe authorities. Nothing was said about the new infection outbreak as a reason for that.

The outbreak of pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV was registered in late December last year in China’s city of Wuhan with a population of 11 million. By now, the number of confirmed cases of the disease has reached 2,027 and the death toll has hit 57. The coronavirus has been registered in nearly all Chinese regions, including in Beijing and Shanghai.

Coronavirus cases have also been reported in Australia, Vietnam, South Korea, Singapore, the United States, Thailand, France and Japan. The World Health Organization has recognized the virus outbreak as a national emergency for China but has so far refrained from declaring it a global health emergency.