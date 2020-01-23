Archaeologists uncover Scythian golden jewelry in Crimea

"Our expedition, together with the ‘Scythian Neapolis’ reserve, was digging the well-known Ust-Alminsky necropolis, where we managed to uncover a large area. This increased the number of [discovered] precious metal items. I cannot say how much, [because] the items are still being processed. I believe that in several months we will be able to show something specific," he said.

SIMFEROPOL, January 23. /TASS/. The archaeological expedition of the Russian Academy of Sciences Institute of Archaeology of Crimea, together with the ‘Scythian Neapolis’ museum-reserve has discovered Scythian golden jewelry in the Ust-Alminsky necropolis located in the Backhchysarai District, Institute Director Vadim Mayko said Thursday.

In the meantime, the Director of the Backchysarai Historical, Cultural and Archaeological Museum Reserve, where the necropolis is located, told TASS that the discovered objects include jewelry; funeral inventory items, including those made of precious metals; hand-made and wheel-made pottery; and weapons. These items help recreate the way of life of the late Scythian population of the southwestern part of the Crimean Peninsula.

The large-scale excavation in Crimea began after the decision was made to build the Tavrida highway, connecting Kerch to Sevastopol. The archaeologists were given a unique opportunity to conduct research in various regions of Crimea. In December 2019, Mayko told TASS that the total area examined by the archaeologists since 2014 has amounted to several square kilometers.

The Ust-Alminsky settlement is dated between 2nd century B.C, and 3rd century AD and belongs to the late Scythian period. The ancient hillfort has been excavated since the 1930s, its total area is approximately 60,000 square meters.