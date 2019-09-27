Lavrov opens exhibition of Russian printing press in the USA

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has inaugurated the exhibition dedicated to the history of the Russian printing press in the United States, organized with the support of TASS news agency.

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei and TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman also took part in the event.

The exhibition consists of newspapers, magazines, almanacs and books written in Russian and published in the USA, for example, the Alaska Herald, a Russian-language daily established over 150 years ago in San Francisco. Another newspaper presented at the exhibition is the New Russian Word, whose first issue came out in New York in 1910. The New Russian Word daily had been available in the USA for over a century.

Vladimir Ustimenko, the curator of the exhibition, informed TASS that the exhibition also features various almanacs, including Russian Journal, as well as the Russian American newspaper, headed by prominent Russian writer Sergei Dovlatov for two years.