Smoke-free workplace: Putin’s healthy lifestyle leaves few smokers in his circle

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. As a supporter of a healthy lifestyle, Russian President Vladimir Putin frowns on smoking, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that smokers in Putin’s immediate circle could be counted on one hand.

"The president has never approved of smoking because he advocates a healthy lifestyle. There are few smokers among staff who work with the president in one way or another," Peskov noted.

According to the Russian presidential spokesman, smokers remaining in Putin’s close circle, "can be counted on one hand." "On the whole, it [smoking] is not very popular nowadays, which is encouraging," Peskov added.