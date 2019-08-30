This week in photos: Putin buys ice cream, Melania kisses Trudeau, Greece fights wildfires

Russia's President Vladimir Putin buying ice cream at MAKS-2019 airshow, Justin Trudeau and Melania Trump's G7 cheek kiss, planes battling wildfires in Greece, along with more of this week’s best snapshots. So, have a look at the world in pictures from the TASS photo gallery.
Fireworks at the end of a gala concert at the Spasskaya Tower 12th International Brass Band Music Festival in Moscow, Russia, August 28© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS Archive
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russia's Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov buying ice-cream during the opening of the MAKS-2019 international aerospace show near Moscow, Russia, August 27© Anastasia Savinykh/TASS
Visitors are seen at MAKS-2019 international aerospace show near Moscow, Russia, August 28© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau embraces US First Lady Melania Trump as they attend the family photo during the G7 summit at Casino in Biarritz, France, August 25© EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
Aerial gymnast, dog tamer Yekaterina Zapashnaya and a camel performing during the Sand Tale show at the Great Moscow State Circus, Russia, August 25© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer of KISS performing at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, USA, August 29© Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Newly-elected deputies attending a session of the Ukrainian Parliament in Kiev, Ukraine, August 29. It was the first parliamentary session following the July elections in the country© EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge driving to Crathie Kirk Church before the service in Crathie, Aberdeenshire, UK, August 25© Duncan McGlynn/Getty Images
Sheep leaping from a truck for this weekend's annual Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship in Midway, USA, August 28. Handlers send their dogs to herd sheep, via command, from a hilltop downward, through gates, and eventually into a corral in front of the stands© AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
An aircraft dropping water over a wildfire near Pythagorio town on the eastern Greek island of Samos, August 24© AP Photo/Michael Svarnias
Militarization of space is inevitable, Roscosmos head says
Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said that things are "moving in this direction slowly but surely"
Russian defense firm signs export deals for next-generation guided bomb
The new 1,500kg guided air bomb K029BE with the inertial satellite guidance system was unveiled at the MAKS-2019 aerospace show
Russia testing fundamentally new electronic warfare system
TheRadio-Electronic Technologies Group produces several electronic warfare systems
Russia, Turkey in talks on delivery of electronic warfare systems, fighter jets — official
On Tuesday, the Turkish president inspected Russia’s fifth generation fighter jet Sukhoi Su-57 at the MAKS air show
European Space Agency ready to send its astronauts to space on board Russia’s Soyuz
The director general of ESA said that a direct agreement with Roscosmos on the matter was needed first
Trials of Russian robot Fedor begin in space
"Today we began exoskeleton trials," the robot tweeted
Turkey says purchase of Russia’s Su-35 and Su-57 fighter jets possible
The Turkish president added that the decision would be made after he learns the final US word on Turkey’s participation in the F-35 program
Iranian oil can be carried via Crimean ports, regional authorities claim
There is a plenitude of other areas for potential cooperation because Iran "is a very diverse country in economic terms," , Deputy Prime Minister of Crimea Georgy Muradov said
Russia, India to start deliveries of BrahMos missiles to third countries
This implies states friendly to Russia and India
Russian aircraft firm in talks with India on delivery of 21 MiG-29 fighter jets
The Indian Air Force is facing an acute shortage of combat aircraft, according to The Economic Times
Moldova interested in normalizing relations with Russia — foreign minister
Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicu Popescu said that Chisinau wants to "return to the stable level of economic and political relations" with Russia
Russian defense firm to deliver 1st Orion reconnaissance drone to troops by year-end
Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko earlier said that the latest drone Orion would start arriving for the troops in 2019
MAKS-2019 international air show flying high outside Moscow
MAKS 2019 air show has brought together 827 companies from 33 countries, including 184 foreign companies
Russian Defense Ministry gets Tu-22M3 bomber after major overhaul
All land and flight tests were successfully carried out onboard the plane, the Tupolev aerospace and defense company said
Belarus and US to continue dialogue after Bolton's visit to Minsk — foreign minister
US National Security Advisor John Bolton visited Minsk on Thursday
Consortium of German companies to cooperate on Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railway
The consortium includes Siemens, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Bahn and others
Russia to start serial deliveries of heavy attack drone to troops in 2025
This became known during the MAKS-2019 international aerospace show on Wednesday
Press review: Putin, Erdogan talk military tech and is a Trump-Rouhani meeting possible
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 28
Tests of hypersonic missile Tsirkon to be completed within deadline, designer says
Intensive work is underway, the CEO of the Tactical Missiles Corporation said
Russian girl who was injured in Turkey dies in hospital, says father
On August 18, Alisa Adamova was sucked into an underwater pump in a pool
Russian design bureau knows how to increase speed of combat helicopter to 600 km per hour
Earlier, Kamov came up with a sketch design of a synchro-copter with a maximum speed of 420 kilometers per hour
Never applied for a visa: US senator on Russia’s blacklist and aware of it, says Moscow
The Russian diplomatic agency underscored that the US senator did not apply for a Russian visa since he's on the stop list
Issue of India’s advance payment for S-400 deliveries settled, says Russian defense agency
Russia vows to deliver S-400 missile systems to India on schedule, according to the minister counsellor of the Russian Embassy in India
China to send 1,600 troops, about 30 aircraft to Russia’s strategic military drills
The Tsentr-2019 drills will run in the Orenburg Region in Russia on September 16-21
Parallels between Soviet Union, Nazi Germany impermissible — Foreign Ministry
The diplomat pointed out that the Nuremberg Trial drew a line under the issue
Russia-India BrahMos JV may start next-generation cruise missile’s tests in 4-5 years
The development of the BrahMos hypersonic cruise missile will take at least seven-eight years, according to the developer
Russia’s import substitution policy promoted locally made products globally — minister
The top diplomat pointed out that the Russian-Indian contacts in trade and economy are developing dynamically
Russia's high-tech firm presents upgraded Mi-24P helicopter at MAKS 2019 air show
New generation electronics have significantly increased the helicopter’s combat endurance and firepower, according to the state corporation
Progress on Minsk Agreements needed before summit in Normandy format — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that "the agreements reached earlier by the leaders of the Normandy format" should be be fulfilled first before preparing for another summit
Russian Foreign Ministry points to absence of agreements on US Congress delegation’s visit
The diplomat referred to the recent allegations voiced by US senators Ron Johnson and Chris Murphy
Combat planes captured 47% of Russia’s arms exports market in 2018, says defense agency
The aircraft market segment is a key item in Russia’s military hardware exports, the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation said
Tourists find plane that was lost 70 years ago in mountains in Krasnoyarsk Region
The crew of four people went missing in 1951
No threat to ISS crew after alarm sounds on board, Roscosmos says
The manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-14 with the robot Fedor on board has attached to the ISS
Venezuelan parliament says new military agreement with Russia "unconstitutional"
Earlier in August, defense ministers of Russia and Venezuela signed an agreement on bilateral military cooperation
Russian Navy to get six submarines in 2020 for first time over past 28 years
Last time, the Russian Navy received the same number of submarines in 1992
Putin, Erdogan examine Russia’s cutting-edge Su-57 fighter
Putin says he discussed joint work on Su-57 fighter jet with Erdogan
Russian fighter jets scrambled 18 times on interception missions in past week
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 27 foreign aircraft were conducting reconnaissance along Russian borders
Putin should be in Poland on 80th anniversary of WWII outbreak, says ex-president
The former president believes that by not inviting Russia, Poland will only make the relations worse
New tank truck dramatically reduces planes’ refueling time — Russian Defense Ministry
One truck is capable of refueling 24 planes simultaneously, according to the deputy defense minister
Bound to get much better: Kremlin upbeat on future of Superjet-100
Recently, concerns were raised over Mexican airline Interjet's plans to sell its SSJ-100s
