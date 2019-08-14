Eight Hainan villages recommended for agricultural tourism

HAIKOU, August 14. /TASS/. More than 300 villages have been selected in China for the development of agritourism. According to the Hainan authorities, the list includes eight settlements on the island that will receive financial support from the Agricultural Bank of China for a period of five years.

The visitors on Hainan are advised to see the villages of Shanweitou (Meilan District, Haikou City), Fengtan (Xiuying District, Haikou City), Shihan (Qiongzhong-Li-Miao Autonomous County) and several others.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.

In 2018, more than 76 mln Chinese and foreign tourists visited the Island of Hainan which is by 11,8% more than in 2017. The province's income from tourism industry surged by 14,5% exceeding 95 bln yuan (about $14 bln).