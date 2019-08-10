Putin congratulates Night Wolves on 10th anniversary of Crimea bike show

SEVASTOPOL, August 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the Night Wolves biker group on the 10th anniversary of a bike show held in Crimea. On Saturday, the president arrived at the venue of the event riding a Ural motorcycle. He was accompanied by the group’s leader Alexander Zaldostanov, also known as "the Surgeon".

"I am very glad to see you all. It’s good that you continue this tradition, which began ten years ago," the president said addressing the participants. "I congratulate you on the 10th anniversary and wish you all the best".

He noted that the bikers had chosen a good venue for their show. "Let me say that this is a very good undertaking, a good idea that brings those who like motorcycles and those who love our home country heart and soul," the Russian leader added.