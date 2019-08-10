Several people detained in downtown Moscow

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Police and Russian National Guard members detained about 10 people who gathered in the center of Moscow after an authorized rally on Sakharov Avenue.

A TASS correspondent reported that, after the end of the rally, some of its participants went "for a walk" and started gathering near the Monument to the Heroes of Plevna. Police officers and National Guard members began to detain the participants in the unauthorized event.

According to the Interior Ministry’s Moscow Directorate, about 20,000 people took part in the authorized rally and concert on Sakharov Avenue.

That was the fourth rally in support of unregistered candidates in the Moscow City Duma election. The previous ones were held on July 20, July 27 and August 3. Of these, only the July 20 event was authorized.