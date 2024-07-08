Engine tests for Angara-A5M launch vehicle completed — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Tests of RD-191M development engines designed for the Angara-A5M launch vehicle have ended, the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said.

"Tests of RD-191M development engines have been completed. The single-staged liquid engine is designed for the Angara-A5M heavy class launch vehicle of the Amur space rocket complex," the corporation said on its Telegram channel.

The RD-191M operates on kerosene and liquid oxygen and differs from the RD-191 base engine by the thrust level, which was incremented by 10%.