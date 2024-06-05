Russia’s Gonets satellite system in high demand for special military operation — official

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The Gonets satellite communication system has been in high demand for the special military operation, said Roscosmos Deputy Director General for Space Systems and Research Alexander Bloshenko.

"Our Gonets system is currently in operation, and demand is extremely high to use it for the special military operation," he said at a roundtable discussion at the Federation Council.

Gonets is the only Russian low-Earth-orbit satellite system of mobile communications. It is designed for global exchange of information with mobile and stationary objects, and for the creation of retransmission channels for various purposes.