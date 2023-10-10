Russian cosmonauts to embark on spacewalk on October 25 — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko who is also a TASS reporter in space and Nikolay Chub will exit the International Space Station (ISS) for extravehicular activity on October 25, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos announced on Tuesday.

"The next planned exit into outer space under the Russian program from the board of the International Space Station is tentatively scheduled for October 25, 2023. The spacewalk will be conducted by the participants in the 70th long-term expedition, Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolay Chub," Roscosmos said in a statement.

The spacewalk will be the sixth under the Russian program this year, Roscosmos specified.

Kononenko who is also deputy head of the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center and chief of the Roscosmos Cosmonaut Corps said at a pre-flight conference that his expedition was set to make one spacewalk this year and three spacewalks next year under the Russian program.