Prada to help design spacesuits for NASA's lunar mission

ROME, October 4. /TASS/. Italian fashion house Prada will participate in the development of spacesuits for NASA's Artemis 3 lunar mission scheduled for 2025, the ANSA news agency reported.

According to the agency, Prada and the American Axiom Space, which is one of the leaders in space tourism and technology, have signed an agreement to this effect.

The agency explains that the companies will work together "to design and find innovative solutions, selecting the material and developing a design that both protects and meets the challenges of the space and lunar environment." Prada said the work would draw on the brand's long experience and know-how in finding and applying innovative solutions in design and use of materials.

The newspaper specifies that these spacesuits will be based on the Exploration model, NASA's Extravehicular Mobility Unit, and are designed to provide greater flexibility and protection in harsh environments. They will also be equipped with tools for exploration and scientific activities.

As part of Artemis 3, the Orion spacecraft is scheduled for launch on a Space Launch System vehicle in December 2025. This is planned to be the second manned launch under the Artemis program and the first astronaut landing on the Moon since 1972. The crew is expected to include a woman in the Moon-landing mission.