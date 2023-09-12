Russian cosmonauts set record for time spent at ISS during one mission

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin (TASS special correspondent on the ISS) have set a record time spent at the International Space Station (ISS) during one mission.

They surpassed the achievement of their colleague Pyotr Dubrov, who spent 355 days, 3 hours, 45 minutes and 21 seconds on the ISS at 8:40:11 p.m. on September 11 Moscow time.

Prokopyev, Petelin and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio arrived at the ISS last September. Their mission was extended until September 27, 2023 after a coolant loop on an external radiator of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft docked to the orbital outpost experienced a leak on December 15, 2022.