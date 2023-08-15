Cosmonaut Ovchinin to serve as backup for two crew members onboard Soyuz MS-24 — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The main medical examining board has recommended to exclude cosmonaut Oleg Platonov from the backup crew for the Soyuz MS-24 spaceship.

The press service of Russian state aerospace corporation Roscosmos told journalists that his colleague Alexey Ovchinin will serve as a backup both for Oleg Kononenko and Nikolay Chub within the framework of the upcoming flight in September.

"Today, the main medical examining board recommended to exclude Roscosmos state corporation cosmonaut Oleg Platonov from the backup crew for the Soyuz MS-24 manned spacecraft. <…> Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson continue training as part of the backup crew. Alexey Ovchinin will serve as a backup both for Oleg Kononenko and Nikolay Chub," the state corporation noted.

It reiterated that the main crew of the Soyuz MS-24 manned spacecraft and 70th and 71st expeditions to the ISS includes Russian cosmonauts Kononenko and Chub as well as NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara. The spaceship is slated to depart for the orbital outpost on September 15.