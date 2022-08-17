Decision on cosmonaut Artemyev’s return to ISS was taken timely — expert

MOSCOW, August 17./TASS/. The decision to return cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev to the airlock and to hook the spacesuit to station power was made timely, Sergey Pozdnyakov, Director General of the Scientific-Production Enterprise Zvezda has told TASS.

"The decision on the return and switch to onboard power was made based on the analysis of telemetry and readings of the spacesuit display, and it was quite timely," Pozdnyakov said.

Earlier, cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, who is also a special correspondent for TASS on the ISS, had to cut short his spacewalk due to spacesuit power supply problems. Russian cosmonaut Denis Matveyev also wrapped up the spacewalk. Both cosmonauts returned to the ISS. They feel well, Roscosmos said later.

Zveda is the producer of the Orlan-MKS spacesuit that the cosmonauts wore during the spacewalk. Meanwhile, the batteries used in the spacesuit come from another producer.