SIRIUS-21 eight-month isolation study to end in Moscow

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Five members of the SIRIUS-21 crew will leave the terrestrial experimental center of the Russian Institute of Medical and Biological Problems after 240 days in isolation.

"The SIRIUS-21 space study will end on July 3, 2022 at 13.00 pm. Five members of the international crew (three men and two women) spent 240 hours within its framework in the environment simulating operation of a real space expedition at a near-Moon orbital station and the Moon’s surface. The crew will leave ‘the spacecraft’ and return to the Earth," the Institute’s press service said.

Researchers-volunteers from Russia, the US and the UAE staged more than seventy experiments during the study in various areas, such as psychology, psychophysiology, physiology, sanitary hygiene, microbiology, biochemistry and so on. Furthermore, the crew performed Moon landing operations, moonwalk and rover control.

The SIRIUS-21 study is the third milestone of the SIRIUS (Scientific International Research in Unique terrestrial Station) international project. The project provides for a series of isolation studies. The next experiment to simulate the long-range space flight will last for a year and will begin in July - November 2023. Three year-long studies are planned by 2028.