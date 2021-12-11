New Shepard mission successfully carries six passengers

NEW YORK, December 11. /TASS/. Blue Origin launched its New Shepard rocket carrying six passengers on Saturday, according to the livestream on Blue Origin’s website.

The suborbital flight lasted about ten minutes, and then the rocket’s capsule with passengers returned to Earth.

The mission carried a crew of Good Morning America television host Michael Strahan, first US astronaut Alan Shepard’s daughter Laura Shepard Churchley, philanthropist Dylan Taylor, investor Evan Dick, entrepreneur Lane Bess and his son Cameron Bess.