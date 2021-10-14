Russian actress, director film most footage for Challenge space movie project

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The film crew aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has filmed most of the footage to be included in the Challenge movie, Roscosmos’ statement made public on Thursday said.

"The 65th long-term mission continues its work aboard the International Space Station. The most part of the materials for the future movie within the framework of the scientific and educational Challenge project has been filmed," the statement said.

The state space corporation specified that the crew of the Soyuz MS-18 manned spacecraft named after Yuri Gagarin is simultaneously conducting preparations for the upcoming landing scheduled for October 17. In particular, Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy, film director Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild examined Sokol KV-2 flight space suits, checked the flight’s paperwork and continue to pack the returning cargo.

"According to preliminary data of the ballistic and navigation support service of the TsNIIMash Flight Control Center (part of the Roscosmos State Corporation), the closing of transfer hatches between the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft and the Nauka module of the Russian segment of the International Space Station is planned for October 17 during the period from 00:45 to 01:05 Moscow time," Roscosmos noted.

The undocking of the space ship from the ISS is planned for 04:14 Moscow time, the landing - for 07:36 Moscow time 146 kilometers to the southeast of Zhezkazgan in Kazakhstan.

Film director Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild are filming the first motion picture in space about a doctor who travels to space in order to save a cosmonaut’s life. Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov, Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov also have parts in the movie. The actress and the director will spend 12 days in space and will return to Earth with Novitskiy on October 17.