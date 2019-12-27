{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
SPACE PROGRAMS

Briz-KM upper stage with satellites separates from Rokot rocket — Russian Defense Ministry

The Rokot carrier rocket with the Gonets-M communication satellite and a military satellite has been launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region at 2:11 a.m. on December 27
Read also
Rokot rocket with satellites launched from Plesetsk cosmodrome — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The Briz-KM upper stage with the Gonets-M communication satellite and a military satellite has separated from the Rokot carrier rocket at the assigned time, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Friday.

"The Briz-KM upper stage with the Gonets-M communication satellite and the military satellite launched for the Russian Defense Ministry, has routinely separated from the second stage of the Rokot carrier rocket at the assigned time - 2:17 a.m.," the ministry said.

The ministry added that the satellites will be delivered to their assigned orbits by the Briz-KM upper stage in several hours.

The Rokot carrier rocket with the Gonets-M communication satellite and a military satellite has been launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region at 2:11 a.m. on December 27 by the Russian Aerospace Forces.

This was the last launch of the Rokot rocket, as it will later be modernized to the Rokot-M version.

Tags
Space
SPACE PROGRAMS
Rokot rocket with satellites launched from Plesetsk cosmodrome — Russian Defense Ministry
The Rokot carrier rocket carries the Gonets-M communication satellite and a military satellite of the Russian Defense Ministry
Read more
Russia's reserves will be enough for three years if oil prices drop to $25-30/barrel
According to the current budget rule, additional treasury income from the sale of oil in excess of the base price goes to the National Wealth Fund
Read more
Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet crashes in Far East
The pilot ejected and was not injured in the accident
Read more
Kremlin says equal terms impossible at current stage of Russian-Belarusian integration
Russia and Belarus are in talks over purchasing Russian oil, with Belarus seeking compensation for losses from worsening oil trade conditions
Read more
Poland can’t stop linking history to its current ties with Russia, diplomat says
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, some members of the Polish political elite have adopted this position, which prevents Moscow and Warsaw from cultivating bilateral relations
Read more
Sergey Lavrov: Russia hopes for the better
Read more
Russian military police enter rear base in Syria’s Tal Samin as US forces leave
Tal Samin is located 26 km north of Raqqa, the former capital of the Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia)
Read more
Russia getting signals that NATO attempts to rethink relations — diplomat
Russia suggested that NATO give up on its military exercises in the areas of Russia’s contact with NATO member countries, Grushko said
Read more
Northern Fleet’s missile cruiser and large anti-submarine warship enter Black Sea — source
The Northern Fleet ships are expected to take part in scheduled joint drills with the Black Sea Fleet’s ships after the New Year holidays, according to the source
Read more
Stalin, unlike Europe’s leaders, did not disgrace himself by meeting with Hitler — Putin
The Russian president noted that the archive documents contain frank evaluations of the events of the time of Nazism
Read more
Control system failure behind Russian fifth-generation Su-57’s crash in Far East — sources
A Su-57 fighter aircraft crashed during a test flight in Komsomolsk-on-Amur 111 km from the home airfield
Read more
Su-57 fighter jet went into downward spiral before crash in Russia’s Far East - source
The source said that it was after the control system had failed
Read more
Bringing MC-21 jet to market requires $221.9 mln — top brass
Some $1.4 bln will be required in the next two years to support the SSJ 100 passenger jet development program, according to the industry and trade minister
Read more
Russian shipbuilders float out Project 885M first serial-produced nuclear-powered sub
The sub is set to enter service in 2020
Read more
Chernobyl ghost town sees revival as Christmas tree put up for first time since disaster
This summer, Zelensky signed an executive order on lifting a number of bans regarding travelling to the exclusion zone
Read more
Russia developing air defense systems based on new physical principles
The weapons based on these principles include laser and microwave guns, sonic weapons and others
Read more
West, NATO would prevent Russia from breaching Belarus’ sovereignty, says Lukashenko
In turn, if a threat to Belarus came from the West, this would be a threat to Russia's sovereignty as well, the Belarusian president elaborated
Read more
Passenger train crosses Crimean Bridge for the first time
The train passed through the railway part of the bridge for nearly 20 minutes
Read more
New sea tanker to enter service with Russia’s Northern Fleet after successful trials
The vessel is equipped with mechanisms for the transfer of liquid and dry cargoes while on the move at sea
Read more
US military developing tactics of anti-Russian information warfare — media
According to Washington Post, the US military started developing methods to counter external threats in cyberspace in connection with possible interference into the 2020 presidential election
Read more
Putin calls increasing personal incomes number one goal
The government and the Central Bank achieved the minimum inflation level of about 3%, the President informed
Read more
Putin dismisses several high-ranking law enforcement officials
The president also appointed heads of the Russian Interior Ministry’s Directorate for two regions
Read more
Putin: Russia developing land-based version of Tsirkon hypersonic missile
A unique situation has emerged for the first time in history in the sphere of strategic balance with Russia coming ahead of the United States in developing the latest armament, the Russian president stressed
Read more
Moscow vows tit-for-tat measures against British media in Russia — source
Among the UK's "aggressive" steps, the source recalled forcing one Sputnik news agency journalist to leave London and denying a visa to another
Read more
Russia launches work on combat robotic vehicle
Experimental design work has started on developing the Shturm and Soratnik heavy-and medium-class robotic vehicles
Read more
Putin’s team wins 8:5 in ice hockey match on Moscow’s Red Square
The Russian leader wore his customary red ice hockey jersey, sporting number 11
Read more
Press review: US waiting for Kim’s Christmas ‘gift’ and Russia eyes de-dollarizing Ecuador
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, December 25
Read more
Ukraine opens criminal case over Russian passenger train crossing Crimean Bridge
Earlier on Wednesday, the first passenger train from the Russian city of St. Petersburg arrived in the Crimean city of Sevastopol
Read more
Kremlin: Minsk is free to look for oil supply options more profitable than Russia’s offer
The Kremlin spokesman has commented on the words of the Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
Read more
Apple won’t exit market after new law on pre-installing Russian software — minister
Denis Manturov noted that market of Russia is very interesting for the company
Read more
Uniper eyes opportunities to quickly complete Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Earlier, the Swiss company Allseas, which is laying pipes for Nord Stream 2, suspended operations and removed all vessels from the construction area in the Baltic Sea due to the threat of US sanctions
Read more
All land troops brigades rearmed with Iskander systems
In total, according to the Russian defense ministry, Russia’s Armed Forces have received 624 tanks and armored combat vehicles, 143 new warplanes and helicopters, 13 spacecraft
Read more
Kremlin says Russia has capacities to complete Nord Stream 2 in near future
Sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines, included in the US military budget for the 2020 fiscal year came into force on December 20
Read more
Kazakh leader ratifies protocol amending lease deal on Baikonur launch pad
According to the relevant Senate committee, the protocol provides for the return of 11,600 hectares of land by the Russian Federation leased from Kazakhstan
Read more
First passenger train from St. Petersburg arrives in Crimea’s Sevastopol
The train departed from St. Petersburg on December 23
Read more
Gorbachev’s spokesman refutes Japanese media claims about his Kurils-related remarks
The ex-president's interpreter revealed that Kyodo was quoting some diplomatic records and not a transcript of the conversation between Mikhail Gorbachev and Japan’s ex-prime minister
Read more
Attack against refinery in Homs was made by US — Syrian top diplomat
According to the Syrian ministry, several production units were put out of operation due to the attack
Read more
Pipelay on Serbian segment of TurkStream completed
Gas deliveries over the Serbian segment of the TurkStream pipeline will start before the end of April 2020
Read more
Poland must apologize for collaboration with Nazis in 1930s — senator
The Russian parliamentarian made a statement in the wake of the Russian president's address excoriating Poland’s ambassador to Nazi Germany for extolling Hitler
Read more
Syria wants to sue US for plundering its oil — Assad’s adviser
US President Donald Trump announced US troop pullout from the zone of the Turkish military operation in northern Syria this fall, but said that his country would not give up control over oil fields
Read more
Mi-8 helicopter that crash-landed in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Region was new
The injury toll has risen to 16, a spokesperson for the regional Health Ministry told TASS
Read more
First regiment of Avangard hypersonic missile systems to go on combat duty in Russia
Three other missile regiments have been rearmed with Yars mobile intercontinental ballistic missile systems
Read more
Helicopter crash landing in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk leaves 15 injured
There were 21 passengers and three crew members aboard
Read more
Russia, Iran, China to hold four-day joint naval drills in Indian Ocean
Spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces Abolfazl Shekarchi said that fighting terrorism and piracy is also among the goals of the exercise
Read more
Keel-laying for eight new Russian ships due in 2020
The Defense Ministry is currently working on reducing construction time of new vessels and equipping them with precision weapons, namely Tsirkon hypersonic missiles, its head revealed
Read more
Putin slams European Parliament resolution on WWII outbreak as 'complete nonsense'
The Russian president underlined that the Soviet Union was one of the last countries to sign a non-aggression pact with Germany
Read more
Russia’s Meteor-M satellite hit by micrometeorite
At present, the satellite has resumed controlled flight
Read more
Mass deliveries of fifth-generation Su-57 fighter to Russian troops to begin in 2020
The Su-57 is a fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets
Read more
Russian top diplomat says surprised by Germany’s statement on NATO
Sergey Lavrov emphasized that the EU’s new authorities would have to determine their attitude towards dialogue on political and military security on the European continent
Read more
Nord Stream 2 can be completed in several months without foreign contractors — top brass
Switzerland-based Allseas, pipe-laying company for Nord Stream 2 reported earlier suspension of pipelay activities until regulatory, technical and environmental clarifications come from the relevant US authority
Read more
Putin slams proponent of monument to Hitler for expelling Jews as ‘scum, anti-Semitic pig’
The Russian leader said that Poland’s ambassador to Nazi Germany "shared Hitler’s anti-Semitic sentiment"
Read more