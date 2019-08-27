Scientists share their own view on Hainan's development

SANYA, August 27. /TASS/. The future of the southern Chinese province of Hainan is associated with the development of tourism, agriculture, industry, as well as the use of smart technologies in the development of its rich marine resources. This point of view was expressed by researchers and experts at an international forum in the city of Sanya, where leading world scientists gathered, including 12 Nobel Prize winners, two Turing Prize winners, four - Wolf Prizes and other well-known representatives of the scientific community.

The main topic of the forum is “the intellectual exploitation of marine natural resources and marine economy”. The discussions of the participants took place in six key areas: “Marine life and green production”, “Intellectual exploitation of marine natural resources”, “Modern agriculture and the eco-industry”, “Marine ecology and scientific and technological potential”, “Development of medicine and healthcare” , as well as "Smart Technologies and the Science of the Future."

One of the objectives of the event was to provide "an impetus to the development of scientific research and development in the field of studying the sea, technologies for breeding and reproduction on marine plantations, applied aerospace technologies and other areas of strategic industries."

The voice of scientists

According to Yao Jianquan, director of the Institute of Laser and Electronics of the University of Tianjin (Tianjin, north of China), "Hainan, having unique natural resources and favorable environmental conditions, can develop the tourism industry, the industry of excursions and entertainment at sea, including walking routes, fishing." “Another direction in the development of the tourism industry is the construction of marine farms,” said Yao Jianquan, speaking at the section “Intelligent exploitation of marine natural resources.” “This will not only have social benefits, but also provide economic benefits for the province.”

In turn, a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, a specialist in the field of genetic biology, He Lin, emphasized that "the favorable location and natural advantages of the island will contribute to the development of its pharmaceutical industry." "Among Hainan’s marine resources there are many that have healing properties - this direction has great development potential and market prospects," said the scientist in the section "Development of medicine and healthcare". He also pointed out that "the area of ​​Hainan exceeds 2 million square kilometers and, together with its rich natural resources, creates the necessary conditions for the marine pharmaceutical industry."

As the speaker of the section "Modern Agriculture and the Ecoindustry", an American economist, Wolf Prize winner David Zilberman, said, "in the future, the agricultural industry will go beyond food supply, and therefore it is necessary to reconsider the role of agriculture today." According to the scientist, "Hainan is actively developing highly efficient agriculture with tropical characteristics and already has some success in the fields of ecological farming and tourism." He also believes that the province has great prospects in the field of "innovative bioeconomics."

“Take, for example, biological farming,” said Zilberman. “[On the island] you can safely apply new biotechnologies, increase the scale of crop production, reduce environmental pollution and maintain stable high productivity, in addition, use agricultural products in the production of biofuels and bioenergy, which will significantly increase the number of additional agricultural functions."

International interest in the island

On the sidelines of the forum, scientists from different countries also expressed their intention to cooperate with the Hainan Province in the field of "smart" use of marine resources and the development of marine economy. As the Russian participant in the forum, Academician Nikolai Novikov, said, "Sanya and the entire Hainan island have achieved excellent results in the tourism industry and related industries."

“In the future city of [Sanya], it is also necessary to focus on the modernization of other industries, in particular agriculture and industry,” Novikov added. "I know that our Russian scientists really want to cooperate with Hainan in the marine, agricultural, and other industries. In addition, we wish to take an active part in developing a plan for the development of this region."

In turn, 2011 Wolf Prize laureate in the field of agriculture Roger Beachy pointed out that "multinational cooperation in the field of research will be much more effective than the isolated development of each individual country, and will solve many problems facing all of humanity" . “Interaction between countries will contribute to a more optimal distribution of resources, including finance, personnel, and the introduction of necessary measures,” he said.

An association of Sanya Academicians

During the forum, a ceremony of the establishment of the World Association of laureate academicians in the city of Sanya took place. According to the secretary of the city committee of Sanya Tong Daochi, "the association will become an international platform for the exchange of views and ideas between leading Chinese and foreign scientists, will provide an opportunity for communication and cooperation between representatives of the scientific sphere with government authorities and business circles, will help promote technology and development in everyday life " According to Tong Daochi, "the creation of the association will also give impetus to the development of the city of Sanya, will provide new opportunities to promote the construction of a pilot free trade zone and a free trade port with Chinese characteristics in Hainan."

In turn, the British biophysicist, 2013 Nobel Prize winner in chemistry, Michael Levitt, pointed out that "young scientists need a comfortable scientific environment for development." “The climate and ecology of Sanya is suitable for scientific research,” said the Nobel laureate. “At this stage, the task is to create a platform for the exchange of talent in the city, Sanya should open its doors and attract scientists corresponding to the peculiarities of regional development for further developments in the field of scientific and technological innovations,” Levitt summed up.

Following the forum, the Chinese press wrote that the creation of an association of academicians will make it possible to focus on advanced technologies in the city, increase Sanya's competitiveness and give impetus to international scientific cooperation.