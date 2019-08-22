Russian AI robot can be created in 15 years

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russian specialists can create a fully autonomous robot with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in 10-15 years. The project is estimated to cost 5-10 billion rubles ($75-150 million), believes Yevgeny Dudorov, the executive director of the Android Technology NGO, manufacturer of the Russian Skybot F-850 android robot (also known as FEDOR - Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research).

"In my opinion, it is possible but no sooner than in 10-15 years. We will achieve the results and create AI for robots but only in the future and if this task is undertaken not only by us, but also by many teams across Russia. Then, yes, it can be achieved," he said.

As for the project’s cost, he pointed out that it would be around 5-10 billion rubles ($75,000-150,000) if it is to be done in approximately 10-15 years.

"It is possible to teach AI to pass certain tests, but to make it not just be virtual and perform certain useful tasks is something that we still need to work on a lot to achieve," the expert said.

FEDOR’s ISS voyage

On August 22, the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with Soyuz MS-14 spaceship is scheduled to be launched. Although there will be no humans on board this time, the Soyuz-MS spacecraft will carry Russia’s Skybot F-850 android robot and cargo to the International Space Station (ISS).