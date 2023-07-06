Kiev regime prepares Ukrainian territory for Western occupation — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Kiev authorities prepare Ukrainian territory for being occupied by the West, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing Thursday.

"They [Kiev authorities] are merely waiting; they prepare Ukrainian territory for occupation. To be occupied by those who is supposed to govern them, because [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky denied the people of Ukraine an option to govern their own state," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman stated that Ukraine has been under external control for a long time already.

"Nothing is left of its sovereignty and independence. Now, Zelensky cracks down on the Ukrainian people," she said. "This is his mission, this is the goal that he was given. Therefore, it is only natural that the Kiev regime has no secrets from a foreign intelligence, and it cannot have any.".