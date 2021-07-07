Top Laotian diplomat praises results of talks with Lavrov

HANOI, July 7. /TASS/. Laotian Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith has spoken highly of the outcome of the talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov held in Vientiane on Wednesday.

"We had a very productive meeting in an atmosphere of friendship and full mutual understanding, during which we discussed many issues of bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest," he told reporters at a joint news conference with Russia’s top diplomat after the talks.

Kommasith noted that Laos viewed Lavrov’s visit as an important milestone in developing strategic partnership between the two countries. According to the top diplomat, the parties discussed interaction in recent years, including cooperation in ensuring security in the Asia-Pacific region. They also paid attention to further expansion of interstate ties in such areas as economy, trade, investment, energy, education, defense, science and technology and tourism.

"We agreed to promote cooperation at all levels. Laos is in favor of expanding trade relations with Russia and expects an increase in the volume of Russian investment in the republic," he said. He added that the two sides had agreed to intensify an exchange of visits at all levels and exchanges between the peoples of the two countries.

Kommasith also thanked Russia’s leadership and the Russian people for the consistent support for his country and the assistance provided to it in various fields over the years, especially in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. "We are grateful for the assistance that Russia has been providing to Laos and the Lao people in the form of medical supplies and a COVID-19 vaccine," he noted.