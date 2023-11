SAN FRANCISCO /California/, November 16. /TASS/. Russia does not plan any bilateral contacts with the US side on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, who heads the Russian delegation, told reporters.

"No, we are not planning anything," he said.

Russia’s chief delegate added that he had no information about any US plans to initiate any dialogue behind the scenes.