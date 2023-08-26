Ukrainian armed forces shell DPR 71 times in 24 hours, six people wounded

DONETSK, August 27. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have shelled the settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 71 times over the past day, wounding six civilians, the republic’s mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 71 instances of shelling on the part of Ukraine’s armed forces. Reports of six civilians wounded came from the Petrovsky and Kuibyshevsky districts of Donetsk, Yevgenovka. Eight residential buildings were damaged in the Kuibyshevsky and Kievsky districts of Donetsk , Yevgenovka, as well as a civilian infrastructure facility in the Kalininsky district of Gorlovka," the mission said.

Gorlovka (Kalininsky, Nikitovsky districts), Yasinovataya, Yasinovatsky district, Donetsk (Kuibyshevsky, Kirovsky, Kievsky, Petrovsky districts), Makeyevka (Chervonogvardeysky district), Evgenovka were under fire from the Ukrainian armed forces.

"In the Donetsk direction, the enemy fired 50 shells from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 155 mm artillery, including those with disintegrated warheads. In he direction of Gorlovka - 8 shelling from 152 mm artillery, in the direction of Yasinovataya - 12 attacks from 155 mm artillery, including with a disintegrated warhead. In the direction of Volnakhskoye - 1 shelling from 155 mm artillery," the statement said.

In all, Ukrainian troops have fired 241 rounds of various ordnance.