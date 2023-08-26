{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Ukrainian armed forces shell DPR 71 times in 24 hours, six people wounded

In all, Ukrainian troops have fired 241 rounds of various ordnance

DONETSK, August 27. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have shelled the settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 71 times over the past day, wounding six civilians, the republic’s mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 71 instances of shelling on the part of Ukraine’s armed forces. Reports of six civilians wounded came from the Petrovsky and Kuibyshevsky districts of Donetsk, Yevgenovka. Eight residential buildings were damaged in the Kuibyshevsky and Kievsky districts of Donetsk , Yevgenovka, as well as a civilian infrastructure facility in the Kalininsky district of Gorlovka," the mission said.

Gorlovka (Kalininsky, Nikitovsky districts), Yasinovataya, Yasinovatsky district, Donetsk (Kuibyshevsky, Kirovsky, Kievsky, Petrovsky districts), Makeyevka (Chervonogvardeysky district), Evgenovka were under fire from the Ukrainian armed forces.

"In the Donetsk direction, the enemy fired 50 shells from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 155 mm artillery, including those with disintegrated warheads. In he direction of Gorlovka - 8 shelling from 152 mm artillery, in the direction of Yasinovataya - 12 attacks from 155 mm artillery, including with a disintegrated warhead. In the direction of Volnakhskoye - 1 shelling from 155 mm artillery," the statement said.

In all, Ukrainian troops have fired 241 rounds of various ordnance.

Air defense systems wipe out Ukrainian drone over borderline Bryansk Region
According to Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz, the drone attack did not cause any injuries or damage
BRICS-G7 gap in purchasing power parity to widen thanks to new members — MFA
As the Russian deputy foreign minister stressed, even now the GDP at purchasing power parity of the new BRICS members stands at $7.7 trillion
No need for BRICS to change its name after new members join — South African sherpa
"I don't think so, because BRICS has established itself as a global brand," the diplomat said
History, God punished Saakashvili, he turned into outcast in own country — Medvedev
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman answered a question whether the Georgian leader should face an international tribunal or a sentence of a Georgian court would be enough
West pushing everyone towards WWIII, ignoring signals from Moscow – Medvedev
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation commented on the thesis that Russia's harsh reaction to the Georgian aggression in 2008 should have been a clear signal to the United States and NATO countries about the need to heed Moscow's concerns
Press review: Summit heralds six more BRICS in wall and EAEU urged to take autonomous path
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 25th
BRICS expansion, single currency: what Lavrov told reporters at press conference
All BRICS member countries should make a decision to expand the association with new members, who believe in multipolarity and the need for fairer international relations
Nigerien security forces eliminate dozens of militants
According to Nigerien Defense Ministry, over 200 motorcycles and five automobiles the terrorists had been using have been captured and destroyed
Medvedev sees risk of civil war in US
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation noted that the discord in the United States "is somewhat irreconcilable"
US to tighten screws on BRICS states to keep status quo — senior Russian diplomat
Washington "is clinging to the world of the past seeking to shackle the states which yield, one way or another, to its pressure in the zone of its influence," Sergey Ryabkov noted
Number of tourists in Hainan's Haikou up 24% in 1H
Revenues of local companies grew 25.3%
West to be viewed as colonizer in case of military intervention in Niger — Italy’s Tajani
"We have never considered a Western or a European military intervention in order to impose a more acceptable government," Antonio Tajani noted
Pentagon considering PMC Wagner to be threat to US security — spokesman
According to the US, PMC Wagner is "no longer a factor on the battlefield in Ukraine, Patrick Ryder noted
Russian stock indices show moderate growth as trading on Moscow Exchange closes
"The ruble was uncertain today, and oil prices were mainly growing, which has already played a positive role," said Alexander Bakhtin, an investment strategist at BCS World of Investments
Losses of Ukraine’s National Guard brigade amount to 75-80% — Chechen leader
"This situation is making many of them pause and think and make the only right choice to lay their arms down," Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said
Germany’s Ritter Sport to continue operations in Russia - news agency
In early March, Ritter Sport decided to halt investments in the Russian market and stop advertising there
Zaporozhye Region's village of Rabotino wiped off the map — acting governor
"There were such fierce battles there that there are only the frames of houses and ruined structures left of it," Yevgeny Balitsky reported
Russia warns Chisinau against deeper involvement in 'supporting' Kiev — diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that despite the neutral status enshrined in the Moldovan constitution, the West "continues to actively drag" the country into the Ukrainian conflict
Heineken completes sale of its Russia operations to Arnest Group
Arnest Group has taken responsibility for the 1,800 Heineken employees in Russia, providing employment guarantees for the next three years
Venezuela views BRICS as group of countries holding similar positions — diplomat
According to Sergey Melik-Bagdasarovt, a possible membership in BRICS opens additional opportunities for Venezuela in terms on investments into the national economy
Lavrov, Egypt’s top diplomat reaffirm determination to boost dialogue
Sergei Lavrov and Samekh Shukri exchanged congratulatory messages on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries
Russian forces improve positions in Kupyansk area – Defense Ministry
As stated by the official representative of the department, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, Russian servicemen repelled five attacks by assault detachments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian army loses 86 troops, 6 artillery guns in Zaporozhye area overnight
According to Zaporozhye Region Acting Governor Yevgeny Balitsky, the situation remains tense
Expanded BRICS to overtake G7 by four-fold in population, boast 44% of global oil reserves
The GDP of the newly expanded BRICS in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP) will reach $65 trln, or 37.3% of global GDP, versus the G7 at 29.9%
West using fight on terrorism as pretext to steal others’ natural resources — diplomat
According to the Russian diplomat, former metropoles have not changed their colonial ways, Maria Zabolotskaya said
Retired GRU Colonel Kvachkov sentenced to 13 years in jail
The second defendant in the case, Alexander Kiselyov, was sentenced to 11 years in prison
Russia’s UN envoy says totalitarian dictatorship in Ukraine gets stronger by the day
According to Vasily Nebenzya, Kiev’s main "achievement" is the one gained by rewriting history and banning dissent
Fate of Georgia’s Saakashvili awaits Zelensky, says Medvedev
"It is quite obvious that the current American protege is destined for the same unenviable fate as his predecessor in Tbilisi," the Russian Security Council deputy chairman specified
Russian forces destroy three Ukrainian assault groups west of Zaporozhye Region’s Orekhov
According to Acting Governor Yevgeny Balitsky, the Ukrainian strike group tried to attack the Russian positions in the Rabotino area
Niger’s rebels leader allows Mali, Burkina Faso armies to enter in case of attack
The delegations confirmed their desire to fight terrorism and extremism together with Niger, ANP said
West using terrorists in Ukraine for its geopolitical purposes — Russian diplomat
"For years, they have been terrorizing Donbass’ civilian population under the blanket of silence woven by the Western mass media and, I am sad to admit this, by UN structures," Maria Zabolotskaya stated
Moscow Airports Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo closed for flight departures, arrivals
Airspace over Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo airports closed
Medvedev views Ukrainian conflict as issue of global scale
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation noted that in this situation "the United States is earning, Europe is losing, the whole world is in suspense"
Bangui to continue cooperation with Moscow after Prigozhin's death — presidential adviser
According to Fidele Gouandjika, the Central African Republic will maintain contacts with Russia "thanks to the agreement with the Kremlin"
Diplomat says India 'open' to idea of expanding BRICS
When asked if the introduction of a BRICS common currency would be discussed, Vinay Mohan Kwatra noted that "common currency discussions have several prerequisites before you can even talk about a common currency framework"
Today's Ukraine mirror image of 2008 South Ossetia — lawmaker
"The events that took place 15 years ago are very much intertwined with the events in Ukraine," Artyom Turov went on to say
London sanctions Zaporozhye, Kherson regions’ heads, Russian banks’ management
Members of the management of Sberbank, Gazprombank and Otkritie Bank, Sovcombank, Goznak, member of the supervisory board of VTB Bank Valery Sidorenko have been sanctioned as well
Russia’s economic vector shifting from West to East — finance minister
Anton Siluanov stressed that Russia is successfully resolving the tasks of commodity exchanges and payments with the BRICS countries
Russian forces put end to activities of Ukrainian sabotage group in DPR
As stated by the official representative of the department, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, the enemy’s sabotage and reconnaissance group was in the area of ​​the settlement of Urozhaynoye
BRICS expansion brings end of Western hegemony closer — Lukashenko
According to Belarusian President, "there are things to think about and things to analyze"
Talks on free grain supplies from Russia to six African countries being completed — Putin
"I have repeatedly said that our country is able to replace Ukrainian grain both on a commercial basis and in the form of gratuitous assistance to needy states," the Russian leader stated
Moscow-based industrial companies to take part in business mission to Iran — city official
It is reported that enterprises will be able for the first time to establish contacts with Iranian partners
Village in borderline Bryansk Region partially loses power following Ukrainian shelling
Nobody was hurt in the shelling
BRICS influences G20 agenda, prompting reforms of global financial systems — expert
Alexander Shokhin noted that, in his opinion, the future payment and settlement system will most likely be based on digital currencies of national banks, stablecoins and blockchain
US coalition's fighter jets fly too close to Russian plane in Syria — top brass
The deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria Vadim Kulit added that the Russian pilot demonstrated high professionalism and took timely measures to prevent a collision
Russia may boost agriculture exports to $60 bln — VEB.RF
In 2022, Russia’s agriculture exports surpassed $41.5 bln, up by 12% compared with 2021
Russian forces repel three Ukrainian attacks near Rabotino in Zaporozhye Region
According to the official representative of the department, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, up to 115 Ukrainian servicemen were destroyed in the Zaporozhye direction in a day
Roscosmos to consider sending new mission to Moon’s south pole in 2025-26
Yury Borisov highlighted that the uncompleted lunar mission had not put the Moon’s exploration on hold
Russian forces repel five Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area – Defense Ministry
The officer of the press center of the Western Group of Forces, Yaroslav Yakimkin, noted that the Russian military occupied three strongholds
US was turning Ukraine into base for strikes on Russia — former US military adviser
"The Russians has finally felt compelled to intervene and they have," Douglas Macgregor added
Global COVID-19 incidence up by over 60% in 28 days — WHO
According to the report, 1,470,201 COVID-19 cases and 2,059 deaths were registered worldwide during the four-week period
Experience gained in 2008 conflict proves useful for Russia – Medvedev
According to the deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Moscow then was able to see its weaknesses and rethink its military strategy
Russian Embassy in touch with Lebanese authorities over detention of Russian nationals
The diplomatic mission said that they were waiting for their permission to meet with the detainees
Press review: Foreign firms flock to Army-2023 and China’s defense chief heading to Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 15th
Russian Air Defense Forces destroy Ukrainian assault drone in Moscow Region
Оn-duty Air Defense Forces destroyed the drone over the Istra district in the Moscow Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Number of injured in Sergiyev Posad plant blast rises to 35
According to the head of the Sergiyev Posad Urban District, the injured are receiving medical care on the spot
US does not fear war ‘to last Ukrainian’ due to flood of procurement contracts — Medvedev
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman asserted that the "US, undoubtedly, will try to ignite conflicts in many other places"
China wants strategic trust with India, despite situation on border — Chinese diplomat
According to Wang Wenbin, China and India must pool efforts to maintain stability along the shared border, as well as "promote the healthy and sustainable development of bilateral relations"
Russia adds 54 UK citizens to stop-list as tit-for-tat measure — Russian Foreign Ministry
As the Russian Foreign Ministry noted, "under the conditions of London’s unrelenting support for the neo-Nazi Kiev regime," the stop-list also includes the leadership of Prevail Partners, a British private military and intelligence company
Pentagon says Russia trying to jam Starlink satellite communications in Ukraine
According to the general, the presence of a large number of such satellites may make them "a much tougher targeting problem"
Biden became Ukraine’s hostage, Russian Security Council deputy chairman says
According to Dmitry Medvedev, Western political consultants, media outlets and even US President’s allies in the Democratic Party realize this
Rebels in Niger say only French ambassador should leave their country
According to the aide, it was only French Ambassador to Niger Sylvain Itte, who was ordered to leave the country within the 48-hour time period
Turkish official finds ferry service between Zonguldak and Kherson region problematic
"If suddenly there is some decision on this from the political leadership of our country, then such a project may become possible," Ahmet Mert added
West should not be alarmed about routine CSTO drill in Belarus — Lukashenko
"We will be drilling routine skills, scheduled long ago. So, there is no reason to be worried," the Belarusian leader specified
Situation around South Ossetia was ‘trial balloon’ on isolating Russia, Medvedev says
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman pointed out that Moscow "dealt with it rather quickly"
Russian forces destroyed Ukrainian radar station, command point in past day
As stated by the official representative of the department, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, in just a day, operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces troops hit the enemy’s manpower and military equipment in 139 districts
Putin congratulates Abkhazian president on anniversary of independence recognition
The President of Russia noted that the republic has made significant progress in building a democratic statehood and an independent national economy over the past decade and a half
Rebels in Niger give German ambassador two days to leave country — agency
According to the statement, the German ambassador refused to come to the ministry after he had been officially invited and because of "the German government’s policy that contradicts the country’s interests," the authorities on Niger "decided to withdraw the previously approved candidacy of Olivier Schnakenberg and ordered him to leave the territory of Niger within the 48-hour period"
Prigozhin returned from Africa only yesterday — Putin
According to the Russian leader, the founder of the Wagner PMC also worked abroad, especially in Africa, dealing with oil, gas, precious metals and stones
Airport in Mariupol to be restored in 2026-2027 — Deputy Prime Minister
Marat Khusnullin underlines that restoring the airport is a top priority, since the nearest airport is located in Taganrog, 150 km away
Plans to send warplanes to Kiev increasing West’s involvement in conflict – Russian MFA
According to the official representative of the department, Maria Zakharova, this is evidenced by the plans of European states to supply Kyiv with F-16 fighters and Mi-24V helicopters
Policy of tough sanctions against North Korea exhausted itself — Russian diplomat
It runs counter to the tasks of restoring trust the Security Council should focus on, Vasily Nebenzya said
Ukrainian shelling leaves four civilians wounded in Russia’s Belgorod Region
The victims have shrapnel wounds, said the governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov
Russian stocks up as Friday trading opens
Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.12% at 94.75 rubles, the euro was down by 0.4% at 102.24 rubles
Paks-2 nuclear power plant project enters construction phase — Hungary’s Foreign Minister
Preparations are underway to start construction of second stage installations of the power plant under the design of Russia’s Rosatom state corporation
Rebels in Niger give French ambassador two days to leave country
According to the media, the ambassador did not show up at the rebel-controlled foreign ministry when summoned
Economic sanctions against Russia not achieving desired result — German foreign minister
According to Annalena Baerbock, the Ukrainian conflict cannot be ended using such "rational solutions, rational measures that are taken among civilized governments"
DNA tests being performed to identify victims of Prigozhin’s plane crash
"Bodies of 10 victims were discovered during initial investigative actions at the plane crash site," the Russian Investigative Committee reported
Hainan’s Sanya expanding plantations of new mango-flavored variety of pineapple
Due to its relatively modest scale, this agricultural product is still rarely found on the local market
Exchange of prisoners, contacts with US: statements Lavrov made in Cambodia
Official events with the Russian foreign minister's participation were held on August 4-5
Russian Aerospace Forces have taken delivery of some new Su-35S fighter jets — minister
The statement said the Su-35S aircraft, which were produced by the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant named after Yuri Gagarin of the United Aircraft Corporation (which is part of Rostec State Corporation), flew to their permanent air base
US benefiting from Ukrainian conflict, says Medvedev
Deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation said that Europe and Russia suffered losses from Washington's actions
BRICS looking for ways to make settlements independent of West — Lavrov
As the top Russian diplomat pointed out, the West has proven "its ability, its willingness to actively abuse its status as an issuer of reserve currencies to achieve political goals in violation of all the rules of the free market, international trade and the World Trade Organization"
Army-2023 military expo yet again showcases Russian defense sector’s potential — official
"It has already become clear that we enjoy far more [allies among] like-minded nations that share our viewpoint than what US politicos, EU bureaucrats and NATO generals would wish us to have," Boris Gryzlov stressed
Air defense systems wipe out Ukrainian drone over borderline Bryansk Region
According to Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz, the drone attack did not cause any injuries or damage
Kiev’s forces lose 1,000 men since July in repeat assaults on single village — politician
It is emphasized that the Ukrainian army’s losses are colossal
Blinken invites China’s foreign minister to visit US to continue consultations
According to France Presse, the Chinese minister accepted the invitation
US had prior knowledge of Kiev’s plans to go nuclear — Russian intelligence
Sergey Naryshkin stressed that both Russia and the US knew about that
Civilian killed in Ukrainian shelling of village in borderline Belgorod Region — governor
Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov noted that Ukraine’s armed forces dropped an explosive device from a drone when the man was at his garden plot mowing grass
Press review: BRICS summit to push back on West’s bullying diktat and Army-2023 highlights
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 21st
Russia to improve Armata tank based on its use in special op — source
A source in the military-industrial complex did not specify what exactly is planned to be changed
First Magistr-SV air defense systems were delivered to armed forces — source
The system has been developed by the Rubin Research and Production Enterprise, which is part of the Ruselectronics Group (which is part of the state corporation Rostec)
Medvedev says difficult decision to recognize Abkhazia, South Ossetia brought peace
"We have allied relations, very good ones. Naturally, their development will certainly continue along this track," the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council noted
FACTBOX: New members of BRICS
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow, as part of its chairmanship in 2024, will contribute to the expansion of the association
Air defenses down attack drone approaching Moscow, says Mayor Sobyanin
No casualties or damage were reported, according to preliminary reports, Moscow Mayor said
German think-tank expert views BRICS expansion as strategic success for Russia, China
"The Europeans urgently need to rethink their Africa policy" in the context of the EU’s competition with Russia and China for influence on the African continent. Europe has lost its prestige in Africa, Daniela Schwarzer believes
Ukrainian troops shell DPR over 60 times in 24 hours — Donetsk leader
Pushilin specified that five people were wounded in the shelling attack
Russia’s Su-30 fighter shadows US MQ-9A Reaper drone over Black Sea
As soon as the Russian fighter approached the foreign reconnaissance drone, the latter made a U-turn away from the state border of Russia
Special op participants see Ukrainian conflict as existential for Russia — Medvedev
According to Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman, on the assignment of Russian President Vladimir Putin, he is paying close attention to the staffing of Russia’s Armed Forces
Number of people wounded in Ukrainian shelling attack in Belgorod Region rises to six
According to the governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov, one person is in serious condition
