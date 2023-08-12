Zelensky’s ‘peace formula’ shows Kiev’s unwillingness to engage in talks — Russian senator

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s "peace formula," which includes Russia’s complete surrender, points to Kiev’s unwillingness to engage in talks, said Konstantin Kosachev, deputy speaker of the Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament).

"Any reasonable politician would view the stubborn demand for Russia to fully surrender, presented under the guise of ‘a peace plan,’ as evidence of Kiev’s complete unwillingness to engage in talks," he wrote on Telegram. "Zelensky’s ‘peace formula,’ is absolute proof that talks are impossible at this point, and it’s not Moscow’s fault," Kosachev added.

According to the senator, the Ukrainian authorities don’t believe that the ultimatum for a complete surrender of one of the parties of the conflict would pave the way for negotiations but "they are pleased that people keep coming to listen to stories of how they are going to retake the self-determined regions, receive enormous reparations and try Russian leaders."

"Zelensky claimed in all seriousness that his ‘peace formula’ could become a universal foundation for ending other military conflicts across the globe," Kosachev went on to say. "That said, the parties to the long-lasting Israeli-Palestinian conflict or, say, Armenia and Azerbaijan, involved in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, could be asked to use this ‘universal’ formula developed by Kiev’s ‘peacemaking geniuses,’ with one if the parties giving up its position, paying enormous reparations and putting its leaders on trial," the Russian senator noted.

The Federation Council deputy speaker called for testing the formula on the Kosovo conflict and NATO’s aggression in Yugoslavia, restoring the country’s borders and demanding that NATO countries pay billions in reparations to Belgrade for the damage done to civilians, the economy and the environment.