Western media being fed lies by special services — Kremlin

SOLNECHNOGORSK, August 2. /TASS/. The Western press is in fact facing military censorship, as media outlets are receiving "orders" from their special services, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov pointed out that the world’s most influential media outlets are "sadly, Anglo-Saxon, American, and British."

"There are a lot of serious media outlets there, and a lot of talented, intelligent and professional journalists. However, now, since they all have unleashed this war on us, they live in conditions of total military censorship. And therefore, the distinguished Western mass media, newspapers, television channels, Internet resources, print media - in fact, it is actually true, if we call things by their names - receive orders and manuals from their special services, they are fed leaks, which are mostly, very often, fake news, designed intentionally and professionally. And they [the media] are involved in this work on a round-the-clock basis," Peskov said during the ‘Elements of Social Engineering’ open dialogue with participants of the Territory of Meanings forum.

"We should compete with them," the Kremlin spokesman believes. "We have started to compete very timidly, but quite successfully.".