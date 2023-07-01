Mi-35 helicopters wipe out Ukrainian command posts, armor — Russian top brass

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The crews of army aviation Mi-35 helicopters from the Western Military District have eliminated the Ukrainian command posts and armored equipment in the special operation zone, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"As a result of ongoing combat tasks, the camouflaged command posts and armored hardware of Ukrainian army units have been wiped out," its statement said.

The Mi-35 helicopters are deployed in the immediate vicinity of the line of engagement. They are accompanied by a fire support team on a Mi-8 transport combat helicopter with gunners and a medic onboard.

The military agency added that in the event of an emergency situation, the Mi-8 crew should provide fire cover for the Mi-35 crew and assist in delivering them to their permanent base.

The Mi-35 multipurpose attack helicopter is a modernized version of the Mi-24 and is designed to destroy adversary armored vehicles and manpower, provide fire support to motor rifle and armored units, land troops, and evacuate wounded people. The Mi-35 is also capable of carrying cargo in the cockpit and on an external sling. It is armed with Shturm-V antitank missiles, rockets, machine guns of various calibers, bombs, and others.