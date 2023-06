MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Moscow residents and visitors are being asked to avoid any travel within city limits as much as possible, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on his official Telegram channel on Saturday.

"I am asking to refrain from moving about the city as much as possible. Traffic may be blocked in certain neighborhoods and on some roads," he wrote.

The mayor stressed that Moscow municipal services were operating in a high alert mode.