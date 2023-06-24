Counter-terrorism measures, increased traffic control in effect in Moscow — Mayor

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Counter-terrorism measures are in effect in Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced Saturday, adding that increase traffic control has been introduced.

"Due to the oncoming information, counter-terrorism measures, aimed at reinforcement of security measures, are in effect in Moscow. Increased traffic control has been introduced on roads. Restriction of mass events is possible. Please, treat the introduced measures with understanding," he said on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Telegram channel published several audio messages. In particular, Prigozhin claimed that his units were hit with airstrikes, accusing Russia’s military leadership. In this regard, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) initiated a criminal case over charges of call for an armed rebellion.

The Russian Defense Ministry called the reports on strikes at Wagner PMC units false. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that President Vladimir Putin was informed about the situation around Prigozhin and "necessary measures are being taken.".