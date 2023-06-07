ZNPP personnel ready for losing required amount of water — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The personnel of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is technologically and organizationally ready for the scenario of losing the necessary amount of water, head of Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said on Wednesday.

"Since the first days of operation of the Zaporozhye NPP we have been calculating a risk scenario, including the one related to the loss of the necessary amount of water. Therefore, both organizationally and technologically, the plant’s staff are ready for this," he said in an interview with 5TV channel.