St. Petersburg International Legal forum attended by 3,800 participants from 54 countries

ST. PETERSBURG, May 13. /TASS/. The 11th St. Petersburg International Legal Forum which concluded on Saturday has gathered over 3,800 participants from 54 countries, including Russia, this year, the press service of the Justice Ministry told reporters.

According to it, last year, the forum was attended by 3,000 participants from 46 countries. More than 150 events have been held over the four days of the forum encompassing a wide range of legal topics and 15 agreements, contracts and memoranda have been signed within its framework.

Established in 2011, the forum serves as a major platform for dialogue among members of the legal, business, political and law enforcement communities on a wide range of issues focusing on serving the interests and protecting the rights of people and businesses, improving legal practices and promoting legislative initiatives to foster and boost the legal culture.