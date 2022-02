MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. More than 80 buses with refugees from Donbass have arrived to Russia’s southern Rostov region, the Russian emergencies ministry told TASS on Friday.

"More than 80 buses have crossed the border in the Rostov region by now. The evacuation of children was organized in the course of priority. Civilians will cross the border via checkpoint both by public transport and in personal cars," it said.