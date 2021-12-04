Russia registers 32,974 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, says crisis center

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 32,974 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected to 9,769,011, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday.

The increase in new cases totaled 0.34% in relative terms.

Particularly, 2,528 new coronavirus cases were registered in St. Petersburg in the past 24 hours, 2,075 in the Moscow Region, 887 in the Samara Region, 840 in the Krasnodar Region, 739 - in the Voronezh Region.

The number of active cases currently stands at 1,017,126 in Russia.

The number of fatalities related to the coronavirus increased by 1,215 in Russia in the past 24 hours compared to 1,217 on the previous day, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths in the country to 280,072, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday.

The provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) rose to 2.87%, according to the crisis center.

Particularly, 57 deaths were recorded in St. Petersburg in the reporting period, 55 - in the Moscow Region, 42 - in the Krasnodar Region, 37 - in each of the Voronezh, Volgograd and Nizhny Novgorod regions.