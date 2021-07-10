Russian Black Sea Fleet tracks movements of Greek missile boat in Black Sea

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Black Sea Fleet is tracking the Hellenic Navy’s fast attack missile boat HS Daniolos in the Black Sea, the Russian National Defense Control Center said on Saturday.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces and equipment are monitoring the Hellenic Navy’s fast attack missile craft HS Daniolos, which entered the Black Sea on July 10, 2021," the center said.

NATO’s Sea Breeze multinational naval maneuvers are held in the Black Sea from June 28 to July 10, with Ukraine, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey, Latvia and other countries taking part. About 4,000 personnel, 40 combat ships, vessels and auxiliary craft, 30 aircraft and over 100 motor and armored vehicles are involved in the Sea Breeze 2021 maneuvers.